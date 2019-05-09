Advanced Technology Coin Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $79,745.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,633,416 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

