Adient (ADNT) Stock Price Down 9.8% Following Weak Earnings

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.97. 2,902,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,428,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adient to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adient to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 394,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 150,875 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adient by 350.3% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 632,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 492,259 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 33.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 613,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

