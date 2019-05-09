Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $244.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,875,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after buying an additional 1,103,423 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,278,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 950,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

