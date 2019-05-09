Abjcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $333.00 (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Abjcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,172.00 and approximately $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abjcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000225 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14,199.61 or 2.35375597 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin Profile

ABJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abjcoin is abjcoin.org

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

