Ability (ABIL) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ability earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ABIL opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Ability has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

About Ability

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

