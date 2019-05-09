683,200 Shares in UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 683,200 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UQM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UQM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UQM Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,346 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UQM Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in UQM Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,081,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UQM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut UQM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of UQM stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. UQM Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.68.

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 million.

About UQM Technologies

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

