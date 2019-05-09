4,500 Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Purchased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,880,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,553,000 after buying an additional 151,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,740,000 after buying an additional 845,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,283,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,914,000 after buying an additional 1,448,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $122,493,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,075,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,622,000 after buying an additional 1,685,430 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

AOS stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 7,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,109. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $65.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.16 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.81%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $239,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,350 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

