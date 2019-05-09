3Pea International (PAYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

3Pea International (NASDAQ:PAYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of PAYS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 362,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,170. 3Pea International has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of 3Pea International in a research note on Wednesday.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

