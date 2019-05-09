2U (TWOU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

TWOU traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,804. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.24 and a beta of 0.64. 2U has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. 2U’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in 2U by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in 2U by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 2U by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

