2U (TWOU) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.34–0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $534-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.71 million.2U also updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 2U to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.09.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 115,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,900. 2U has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “2U (TWOU) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/2u-twou-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.