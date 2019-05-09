2U (TWOU) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 2U to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on 2U to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on 2U from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on 2U from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. 2,018,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,900. 2U has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 0.64.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in 2U by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in 2U by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 2U by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 2U by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,618,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.