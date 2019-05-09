$29.04 Million in Sales Expected for Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) to post sales of $29.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the highest is $29.50 million. Adesto Technologies posted sales of $18.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full year sales of $120.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $121.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.25 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adesto Technologies.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.51 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.83. Adesto Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 90,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,192,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 468,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 654,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 310,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

