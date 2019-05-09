2,782 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 67,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.53.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 73.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 83,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $440,893.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 91,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $481,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 456,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,438. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

