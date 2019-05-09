2,762 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $290.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 2, 2019, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

