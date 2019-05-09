$25.91 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce sales of $25.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.25 million to $27.40 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $109.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.19 million to $127.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $221.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.62 million to $423.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 50.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 108,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $4,593,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,805,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $152,264.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,961,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,355,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,525,000 after buying an additional 660,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,125,000 after buying an additional 538,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,380,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after buying an additional 535,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 113,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,044. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.53 and a quick ratio of 17.39. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.