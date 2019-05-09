$25.91 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce sales of $25.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.25 million to $27.40 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $109.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.19 million to $127.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $221.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.62 million to $423.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 50.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 108,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $4,593,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,805,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $152,264.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,961,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,355,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,525,000 after buying an additional 660,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,125,000 after buying an additional 538,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,380,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after buying an additional 535,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 113,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,044. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.53 and a quick ratio of 17.39. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.