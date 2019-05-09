2,386 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

IGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $214.19 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $159.30 and a 52 week high of $221.51.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

