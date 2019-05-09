22,743 Shares in Altria Group Inc (MO) Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.96 on Thursday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

