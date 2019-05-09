1st Source (SRCE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of SRCE opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after buying an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 713,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.