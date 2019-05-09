$185.73 Million in Sales Expected for BioScrip Inc (BIOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) will report sales of $185.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioScrip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the lowest is $185.46 million. BioScrip reported sales of $175.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full year sales of $752.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $752.66 million to $753.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $802.56 million, with estimates ranging from $796.00 million to $809.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens downgraded BioScrip from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.51 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioScrip from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioScrip from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioScrip by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,490 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in BioScrip by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,812,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,545,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BioScrip by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 474,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BioScrip by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 370,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in BioScrip by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 767,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 344,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIOS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,307. The company has a market cap of $263.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.66. BioScrip has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

