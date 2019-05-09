$163.73 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to post $163.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.91 million and the lowest is $161.98 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $128.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $718.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.04 million to $722.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $880.39 million, with estimates ranging from $862.06 million to $905.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $133.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.69.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $204.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.80. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $208.21.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $453,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $2,112,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,973 shares of company stock worth $7,387,222. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Paycom Software by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

