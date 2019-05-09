138 Shares in Markel Co. (MKL) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Markel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.67.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,043.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.87. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 36.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.66, for a total transaction of $45,608.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,004.41, for a total transaction of $100,441.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,864,248.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,935 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/138-shares-in-markel-co-mkl-purchased-by-pearl-river-capital-llc.html.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.