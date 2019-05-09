$0.82 EPS Expected for Saul Centers Inc (BFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $59.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. 1,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

