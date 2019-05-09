$0.68 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,992. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

