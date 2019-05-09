$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.64. WNS reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. WNS had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WNS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on WNS to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in WNS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 104,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,054. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.07.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

