$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weibo Corp (WB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Weibo posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, March 11th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 1,194,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,243. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

