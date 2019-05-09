-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International (OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.33 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of OII traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,875. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. TVR Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. TVR Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116,111 shares during the last quarter.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

