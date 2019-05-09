$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Movado Group, Inc (MOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Movado Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $689,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,455.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Movado Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,685 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Movado Group by 2,038.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 200,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 677,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 115,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $35.51 on Monday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $832.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

