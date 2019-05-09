$0.21 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $491,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,857 shares in the company, valued at $588,362.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 218,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 76,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

