$0.19 EPS Expected for Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Northfield Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northfield Bancorp.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.24 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $73,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

NFBK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. 49,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.