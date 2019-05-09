-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Cincinnati Bell also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $379.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.99 million. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 88,459 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 40,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,141,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 50,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,918. The company has a market capitalization of $396.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.57. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

