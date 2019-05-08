Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 16,985 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,382.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $168.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

