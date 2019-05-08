Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Markel Co. (MKL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,052.47 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 36.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,173.67.

In other Markel news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.50, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,039,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,004.41, for a total value of $100,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,864,248.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,493 shares of company stock worth $1,499,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

