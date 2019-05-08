Zillow Group (ZG) and DHI Group (DHX) Critical Review

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 5.10 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -127.77 DHI Group $161.57 million 1.29 $7.17 million $0.15 25.27

DHI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -8.99% -1.63% -1.30% DHI Group 3.38% 6.72% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 3 8 6 0 2.18 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.04, indicating a potential upside of 35.60%. DHI Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.65%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than DHI Group.

Summary

DHI Group beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

