Zacks: Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mustang Bio an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of MBIO opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.57. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

