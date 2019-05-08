Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sensient Technologies (SXT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXT. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

SXT stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,004,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,273,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,949,000 after buying an additional 42,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

