Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) to “Buy”

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sarepta's Exondys 51 has witnessed impressive growth in 2018. Sarepta is also focused on reimbursement programs for better accessibility of the drug. Moreover, a potential approval to golodirsen will boost the company’s prospect as it will increase eligible patient population. Sarepta’s continues to progress with its DMD pipeline. The company is collaborating with companies and academic institutions to boost its DMD pipeline. However, dependence on a single product, Exondys 51, remains a concern. Meanwhile in December 2018, the company received a setback as it failed to gain approval for Exondys 51 in the EU. The DMD market is getting competitive as several other companies are developing therapies. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $200.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.09.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.68. 299,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,181. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $84.09 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.97). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 120.22%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $9,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

