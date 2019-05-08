Zacks Investment Research Lowers SP Plus (SP) to Hold

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SP. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of SP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. 1,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $177,261.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,673 shares of company stock valued at $303,961 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 71.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 217,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

