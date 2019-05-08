Zacks: Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (ICLK) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iclick Interactive Asia Group an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group comprises about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,917. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. Research analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

