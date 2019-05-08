Zacks: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 29 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cannae from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cannae by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 4,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.