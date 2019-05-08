Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $69.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.70 million and the lowest is $69.54 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $67.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $281.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $284.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.60 million, with estimates ranging from $289.70 million to $300.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 18th. FIG Partners raised shares of First Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.