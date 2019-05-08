Zacks: Brokerages Expect EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report $181.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.80 million. EXACT Sciences posted sales of $102.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year sales of $743.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.93 million to $759.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

EXACT Sciences stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. 72,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,177. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 1.84. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,447 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $228,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $108,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,201 shares of company stock worth $5,543,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 777.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

