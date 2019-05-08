Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:REI) to post sales of $26.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Ring Energy posted sales of $29.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full-year sales of $193.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.40 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $258.22 million, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $288.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

REI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,386. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

