Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 74.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,785,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,290,000 after buying an additional 6,066,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,412,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Yum China by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,756,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 526.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 586,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,495,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,680,000 after buying an additional 363,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shella Ng sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $768,206.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,230 shares of company stock worth $2,233,513 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-shares-sold-by-daiwa-securities-group-inc.html.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.