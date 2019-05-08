Wink (WINK) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Wink has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wink has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wink coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wink alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00067469 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000505 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wink

Wink (WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.