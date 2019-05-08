Whiting USA Trust II (WHZT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WHZT opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Whiting USA Trust II has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states.

