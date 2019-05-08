White Metal Resources (WHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

