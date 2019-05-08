WestJet Airlines (WJA) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

WJA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.25 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. CIBC upped their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cormark restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

WJA stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.70. 329,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,695. WestJet Airlines has a 1-year low of C$16.71 and a 1-year high of C$21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that WestJet Airlines will post 2.01999990876051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.