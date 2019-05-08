Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc (V)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Visa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,652. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price for the company. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

V stock opened at $160.21 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

