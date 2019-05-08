Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for American International Group (AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Argus downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

American International Group stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. American International Group has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American International Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 123,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in American International Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

