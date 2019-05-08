Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spire (SR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spire (NYSE: SR) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2019 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

5/2/2019 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/22/2019 – Spire was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/20/2019 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Spire Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Spire Inc alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.74 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spire by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 21,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spire by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Spire by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spire by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.